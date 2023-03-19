 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. News
News

Explainer: What is a raccoon dog, and why missing Chinese samples have sparked frustration among those studying the coronavirus’s origins

5 min to read
Article was updated
Explainer: What is a raccoon dog, and why missing Chinese samples have sparked frustration among those studying the coronavirus’s origins

Missing samples taken in January 2020 lend support to the hypothesis that the coronavirus virus may have made the jump to humans from raccoon dogs sold at the Huanan market in Wuhan, China. - Picture by Tambako the Jaguar

For the past three years, as international researchers have tried to solve the mystery of the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, their task has been made monumentally more difficult due to the fact that vital clues have been withheld.

On Friday, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called out Chinese officials over samples taken three years ago at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, asking why that data had been withheld from the rest of the world since the beginning of the outbreak.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred