COVID-19 in Canada: Here’s the latest on booster shots, a new variant, and calls for a national inquiry

After more than three years amid the global COVID pandemic and around three months after the World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID is no longer a global health emergency, the pandemic’s lasting impact on the country is still unfolding.
As Canadians head into the back to school and fall seasons, here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Canada.
COVID-19 variant on the rise in Canada
Public health organizations are keeping an eye on the rapid emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, though experts say it’s not a cause for alarm.
The new variant, dubbed EG. 5, has been attracting attention from international observers and here in Canada.
The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological update, reported a steady rise in the proportion of cases attributed to EG.5.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, while reporting low COVID levels countrywide, says that the most prevalent EG. 5 variant — EG. 5.1 — is predicted to have been circulating in Canada at approximately 19 per cent — almost one in five cases — for the first week of August.
“It’s important to remember this is still Omicron. It’s still under that Omicron umbrella,” says Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.
“There actually isn’t much new here,” he says. “From a practical standpoint, what does the general public need to know? The diagnostics are the same. The therapeutics are the same. Prevention is the same.”
New COVID boosters and a fall pandemic forecast
Ontario government data predicts a rise in COVID activity across the province and nationally over the last few weeks ahead of an expected fall surge.
Booster shots tailored to the more immune-evasive Omicron family, including XBB. 1 as well as EG. 5 — which is becoming more prominent in Canada — are not expected to be available until the fall.
So, should you get a booster in the fall?
Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says yes.
“Individuals vaccinated with the updated formulation are expected to benefit from a better immune response against these variants compared to current vaccines,” it said.
Anyone for whom it’s been six months or more since their last vaccination or bout of COVID should be getting another dose, said NACI. Those from Indigenous and racialized communities and people who provide essential community services were also strongly encouraged to get their boosters.
A vaccine booster is also highly recommended for those who have not yet had a COVID infection and whose only protection from the virus is from a previous vaccination.
In emails to the Star, Pfizer Canada and Moderna Canada each confirmed they submitted requests to Health Canada in June to update their COVID boosters to monovalent vaccines targeting the XBB. 1.5 variant and are awaiting authorization. The boosters are meant for those six months and older.
Neither company — nor Health Canada — would confirm when the vaccines will be authorized in Canada or provide clarity on the approval timeline. However, Moderna stated that, pending approval, the company “will be ready to supply an updated vaccine in time for the fall vaccination season.”
Researchers urge Canada to hold COVID-19 inquiry
As governments take stock of COVID’s impact on everything from health care to mental health, some Canadian researchers are calling for an independent national inquiry into the country’s COVID-19 strategy.
According to a national online survey of 1000 adults from Research Co., more than three in five Canadians support a public inquiry looking into how the federal government responded to the pandemic.
As of July 18, national data shows 53,086 Canadians have died of the COVID virus.
With files from The Canadian Press
