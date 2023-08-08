A new COVID-19 variant is on the rise in Canada. Here’s what you need to know about EG. 5

Public health organizations are keeping an eye on the rapid emergence of a new variant of COVID-19, though experts say it’s not a cause for alarm.
The new variant, dubbed EG. 5, has been attracting attention from international observers and here in Canada.
The World Health Organization, in its weekly epidemiological update, reported a steady rise in the proportion of cases attributed to EG.5.
Of the variants of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID — that the WHO tracks, only EG. 5 has been on the uptick, rising to 11.6 per cent of global cases from 6.2 only a month ago.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, while reporting low COVID levels countrywide, says that the most prevalent EG. 5 variant — EG. 5.1 — is predicted to have been circulating in Canada at approximately 19 per cent — almost one in five cases — for the first week of August.
Another EG. 5 variant is predicted to be responsible for 17 per cent of cases.
And Ontario’s most recent survey of cases reports that the proportion of COVID cases attributed to the EG. 5 variant increased from 5.2 per cent in early July to 12.7 per cent by the middle of the month, and was projected to jump to 35 per cent of cases by the beginning of August.
All of this points to the likelihood that EG. 5 will be the next variant to dominate the coronavirus landscape.
But the rapid entrance of EG. 5 onto the COVID variant stage isn’t particularly alarming, experts say. The newest variant is, in fact, one of the mutations of a version of the SARS-CoV-2 that we’ve been dealing with for the past year.
‘This is still Omicron’
“It’s important to remember this is still Omicron. It’s still under that Omicron umbrella,” says Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto.
“The vaccines, regardless of the variant and regardless of the vaccine used, continue to provide significant protection against severe manifestations of the virus like hospitalization and death.”
He said researchers are still learning more about the specific symptoms of EG. 5 but being that it is a close descendant of Omicron, they expect the symptoms to overlap significantly.
“There actually isn’t much new here,” he says. “From a practical standpoint, what does the general public need to know? The diagnostics are the same. The therapeutics are the same. Prevention is the same.”
Familiar precautions
With the number of cases expected to rise in the fall — as they have every year of the pandemic — prevention means dusting off habits with which Canadians have become very familiar: wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, taking booster vaccines — especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions — and looking for ways to improve indoor air quality.
We’ve been in the Omicron era for more than a year, says Bogoch, and, during that time, we’ve had several different genetic variations of the Omicron variant.
Viruses constantly mutate as they reproduce. When the genetic variations are extensive, the variant gets a new name — Alpha, Delta, Omicron. When the deviance is relatively minor, they’re called sublineages — like EG. 5 and its precursors XBB and BA. 4 and BA. 5
While it doesn’t pack the wallop, from a clinical standpoint, of some the earlier variations of the coronavirus — such as the Alpha and Delta versions during the early days of the pandemic — EG. 5, like its parent Omicron, appears to spread more easily than its predecessors.
In the same way that we don’t see cases of the Alpha and Delta variations anymore — they having been outcompeted by advent of Omicron — we can expect, in the near future, higher proportions of COVID cases being attributed to EG. 5, at the expense of preceding versions of the virus.
‘Don’t be alarmed. Be prepared’
But for Canadians, the situation is much different than it was three years ago. While the health-care system is still stretched, and the uptick in cases projected for the fall will put pressure on it, it is not expected to be overwhelmed as it was at the beginning of the pandemic.
And most Canadians have, by this point, either had a vaccine or a brush with COVID themselves, protecting a large portion of the population from the severe manifestations of the virus.
That still means that some people will get COVID. Canadians should be wary of the upcoming months, but not panicked, Bogoch says.
“Don’t be alarmed. Be prepared. It’s predictable at this point. We know that cases are going to go up in the late summer and early fall. We’ve seen that happen year after year after year like this,” he says.
“(But) this is not going to be 2020 and 2021 redux. It’s not. We’ve been in the Omicron era for over a year. We’ve seen this before.”
Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1