<p>Michael Khan has been named Trent University's new provost and vice-president academic.</p><p>Khan leaves his post as dean of human kinetics at the University of Windsor for the five-year term at Trent, where he replaces Jackie Muldoon. He was also the head of the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Sciences at Bangor University in Wales.</p><p>He grew up in Trinidad and Tobago and went to three universities in Canada before spending 12 years in the U.K.</p><p>Khan holds a PhD in Human Kinetics from the University of British Columbia, an M.A. in Kinesiology from the University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. in Geophysics from McGill University.</p>