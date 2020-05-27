<p>CALGARY—Police in Calgary have opened a hate-crime investigation into graffiti sprayed on the wall of a Chinese Consulate building.</p><p>Three suspects wearing masks and black clothing were caught on video spray-painting vulgar messages referencing <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> early Wednesday morning.</p><p>Investigators are releasing photos of the suspects in the hopes of identifying them.</p><p>Police say it’s the second time in a little more than a week that the downtown building has been vandalized.</p><p>But the message sprayed on the sidewalk outside on May 19 made no reference to the novel coronavirus.</p><p>Police note there has been a worldwide increase in hate crimes against the Chinese community and people of Asian descent who have been scapegoated during the pandemic.</p><p>“The pandemic has led to a lot of political debate and strong views, and people are obviously free to hold whatever view they wish,” said Const. Craig Collins, the service’s hate-crimes co-ordinator.</p><p>“But when people are targeting others for ill treatment or committing crimes because of those views, we have a duty to get involved.”</p><p>Collins said Calgary saw some racist incidents early in the pandemic, but has not seen the same spike other cities have.</p><p>“We are hearing from the Chinese community that they are concerned about growing hostility, so we are monitoring it closely.”</p>