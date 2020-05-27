<p>The CFL is allowing its teams to reopen their fitness facilities during <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">the COVID-19 pandemic</a>.</p><p>The league sent a memo to its member clubs Wednesday allowing local players to participate in training or receive treatment at their respective club’s facility.</p><p>However, the league stipulated the reopening of facilities must be “permitted by your local provincial and municipal public health authorities.”</p><p>It also stated teams must implement and comply with a “return to train” protocol for their facilities, which “contains provisions at least as stringent as the provisions of the attached guidance document.”</p><p>The memo’s attached document lists very stringent directions for things such as handwashing, cleaning of facilities and booking of appointments.</p><p>The league’s decision comes after commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Tuesday the CFL planned to discuss this week when all teams can reopen their facilities.</p><p>The league ordered its teams in March to close facilities to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the Ontario government gave CFL clubs in the province the go-ahead to reopen their facilities.</p>