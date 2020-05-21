<p>ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new positive cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>, marking exactly two weeks since the province last reported a new case.</p><p>Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says three people remain hospitalized, with one in intensive care.</p><p>Of the 260 confirmed cases in the province, Fitzgerald says 253 have recovered.</p><p>Three people have died from the illness in Newfoundland and Labrador.</p><p>Fitzgerald says 10,983 people in the province have been tested and with the low number of active cases, the province is succeeding at keeping COVID-19 under control.</p><p>Premier Dwight Ball says the province could lower its alert level by June 8 and loosen some restrictions if the current trend is maintained.</p>