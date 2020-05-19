<p>VICTORIA—Business owners are encouraged to “take it slow” as B.C. begins the second phase of its <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">restart plan</a>.</p><p>Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she understands there will be anxiety as B.C. businesses open their doors for potentially the first time in several months.</p><p>Starting Tuesday, restaurants, cafés and pubs, retail and personal service establishments, libraries, museums and galleries, office spaces and child-care facilities may reopen.</p><p>Parks, beaches and recreational facilities are reopening, too.</p><p>Henry says she knows people are a “little bit afraid” and says they should “take it slow” during what she anticipates will be “a bit of an anxiety-provoking week” until people get used to it.</p><p>Henry points to how residents became used to social distancing guidelines at grocery stores.</p>