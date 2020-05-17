<p>KAMLOOPS, B.C.—A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, B.C.</p><p>The Kamloops Airport says emergency crews were responding to the crash.</p><p>The Snowbirds aerobatics team was scheduled to make a trip from Kamloops to Vernon today as part of Operation Inspiration during <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">the COVID-19 pandemic.</a></p><p>Operation Inspiration started in Nova Scotia earlier this month and features the team’s signature nine-jet formation. It was aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>The scheduled start was delayed because of rain and low visibility.</p><p>Operation Inspiration followed a similar initiative south of the border, where the U.S. military’s own flight demonstration teams have been flying in honour of front-line workers and first responders.</p>