<p>It’s Victoria Day Weekend, which means for many lucky people, it’s time to open up the cottage and get summer really going. Traditionally, May Two-Four weekend is all about fun, but as Premier Doug Ford put it in one of his briefings recently, “It’s not the party weekend it's been in the past.”</p><p>While all communities have been dealing with the pandemic, cottage country has faced a unique set of challenges as these communities—that depend on seasonal residents and visitors—have been asking people to stay away for fear of their smaller health systems being overrun.</p><p>Public health leaders echoed that sentiment and some communities tried to ban cottagers outright. Despite all the warnings, some high-profile politicians said one thing, and then zipped off to their lakefront properties. </p><p>This weekend, community leaders expect a lot of cottagers to visit, but it is going to be a different weekend. To discuss how people should enjoy it, This Matters decided to talk about cottage country etiquette in the time of COVID-19, with Phil Harding, Mayor of the Township of Muskoka Lakes.</p><p>Listen here or subscribe at <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/this-matters/id1502184498">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/3ggP8sPGoCmRe8b5urqV30">Spotify</a>, <a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly90aGlzbWF0dGVycy5saWJzeW4uY29tL3Jzcw&ved=0CAUQrrcFahcKEwiQ-u3Ar9ToAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQBg">Google Podcasts</a> or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts.</p>