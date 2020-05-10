<p>High Park’s closure to thwart cherry-blossom crowds is over, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced Sunday on <a href="https://twitter.com/JohnTory/status/1259612903923240960?s=20">Twitter</a>.</p><p>The mayor said that, now that parks staff suggest the cherry-blossom bloom is done for the year, the park was starting to reopen to the public at 8 p.m. on Sunday night and would be fully open, subject to physical distancing and other COVID-19 lockdown regulations, on Monday.</p><p>“Thank you to everyone who enjoys this park for their patience and understanding — you have helped us fight <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>,” Tory tweeted.</p><p>“I thank the members of the public in particular for their co-operation, as well as the local residents for their understanding,” he added in a video.</p><p>The park was closed starting on April 30 on the advice of the city’s medical officer of health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the crowds typically seen during the annual bloom. Every spring, thousands of people visit High Park to take in its sakura (cherry blossom) trees.</p><p>As consolation, the city offered virtual cherry-blossom experiences and live virtual tours online.</p><p>High Park will remain closed to vehicles for the rest of the lockdown, Tory added. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Abhya Adlakha is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star's radio room in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/AbhyaAdlakha">@AbhyaAdlakha</a></span></p>