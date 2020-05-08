<p>VICTORIA—British Columbia’s health minister and provincial health officer are urging people to save their Mother’s Day hugs for Mom until later, unless she lives in the same household.</p><p>Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry say it’s important to avoid physical contact to reduce the spread of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> while still celebrating the special day in other ways.</p><p>They say in a joint statement that the best gift for an older mother in particular is to keep a safe distance so she remains healthy.</p><p>B.C. reported 29 new cases on Friday, along with one death, bringing the total to 127 fatalities.</p><p>No new long-term care homes or assisted-living facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks but 16 facilities and five acute-care units have active cases.</p><p>The province is to relax some restrictions in mid-May, but businesses including restaurants, hair salons and retail stores must meet safety, distancing and hygiene guidelines.</p>