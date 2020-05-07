<p>VANCOUVER—Canadian sports fans are itching to watch sports again, but many would think twice about attending a game, according to a poll.</p><p>An Angus Reid online survey conducted May 1-4 asked a randomized sample of 1,527 Canadians how they felt about sports during the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/world/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 pandemic</a>.</p><p>They were queried about how they felt about games played in empty stadium and arenas, would they attend a game for free without reservation and which sports they missed the most.</p><p>One in three indicated playing games in empty venues would be "great", while over half said "it's better than nothing," according to the pollster.</p><p>But while 35 per cent said they wouldn't hesitate to attend a game in October and November if entry was free, two in five respondents said they would deliberate before making up their mind and one quarter refused outright.</p><p>The Canadians surveyed yearned for the NHL more than any other pro sports league, with 59 per cent missing hockey compared baseball (31) and basketball (28).</p><p>The NHL would have been well into the playoffs when the poll was conducted.</p><p>The potential cancellation of the Canadian Football League and National Football League seasons because of the pandemic was a disappointing prospect for 33 per cent asked in both cases.</p><p>The dismay over a possible 2020 without the CFL increased in the prairie provinces where three in five said they would be upset.</p><p>The poll reflected a generation gap when it came to golf as those over the age of 55 were twice as likely to say they miss the PGA than those aged 18 to 34.</p>