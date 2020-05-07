<p>OTTAWA—A new survey suggests the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic has given Canadians almost absolute trust in doctors.</p><p>The Proof Strategies annual trust index is usually completed in January but when Canada went into a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus the public-relations firm decided to ask the same questions again in early May.</p><p>Proof CEO Bruce MacLellan says Canadians have long put a lot of faith in doctors and scientists but since the pandemic, that confidence has gone into the “trust stratosphere.”</p><p>The online survey suggests almost nine in 10 Canadians say they now have trust in doctors, and more than eight in 10 trust scientists.</p><p>Trust in governments has also grown, according to the survey, though with just four in 10 Canadians trusting governments, it’s well back of where doctors and scientists sit.</p><p>Media and teachers did not fare as well, with fewer Canadians expressing trust in either since the pandemic began.</p>