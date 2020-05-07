<p>OTTAWA—Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie will be back in the spotlight tonight.</p><p>Just over a week after news broke that the CFL has <a href="https://www.thestar.com/sports/football/2020/04/29/trudeau-discussions-ongoing-with-cfl-as-league-seeks-government-assistance.html">asked the federal government for up to $150 million in assistance</a> during the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic, Ambrosie is to testify at the House of Commons standing committee on finance.</p><p>Ambrosie will appear via videoconference during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations.</p><p>The CFL’s request sparked debate about whether professional sports leagues should be entitled to federal funds during the COVID-19 crisis.</p><p>A day after the CFL’s request became public last Tuesday, the Canadian Premier League confirmed it was asking for $25 million from the federal government. The professional soccer league began play last season.</p><p>If the 2020 season is wiped out, Ambrosie has said the CFL’s long-term future would be in peril.</p>