<p>EDMONTON—Alberta’s education minister has confirmed that students from kindergarten to Grade 12 won’t be back for the rest of this school year due to the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic.</p><p>Adriana LaGrange says at home learning will continue, noting that 60,000 electronic devices, including laptops and iPads, have been distributed to students, with priority going to those in need.</p><p>She says that officials are now working on three scenarios to run schools starting September.</p><p>The first plan would be returning to normal operations, while the second would be bringing students back but with yet-to-be-defined social distancing measures in place.</p><p>The third scenario would be continuing keeping students out of schools and learning at home.</p><p>LaGrange says she will make her decision based on recommendations of the chief medical officer of health, and couldn’t say when she will decide which scenario will be pursued.</p><p>Premier Jason Kenney had previously said it was doubtful schools would reopen given that it would take three weeks for them to ramp up operations once given the go-ahead.</p>