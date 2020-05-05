<p>WASHINGTON—A new online poll suggests <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> has damaged the trust Canadians have in their American neighbours, while U.S. residents have more faith in their northern counterparts than they do in themselves.</p><p>The poll from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies finds only 34 per cent of respondents expressed trust in Americans, compared with 58 per cent from a similar survey in November of last year.</p><p>Of those living in the U.S., 72.5 per cent said they trusted Canadians, compared with 70 per cent who expressed trust in their fellow citizens.</p><p>Some 66 per cent of Canadian residents who participated said they are worried about COVID-19 cases arriving in Canada from the U.S., while only 19 per cent of U.S. respondents felt the same way about the novel coronavirus travelling south.</p><p>The poll also found 34 per cent of Americans surveyed would be comfortable taking a vacation in Canada once travel restrictions are lifted, compared with 19 per cent of Canadians asked about heading south of the border.</p><p>The online research, conducted April 24-26, surveyed 1,515 Canadians and 1,012 Americans. Since online polls do not carry a margin of error, they are not considered representative of the population at large.</p>