<p>MONTREAL—A couple of weeks ago, former Montreal Canadiens tough guy Georges Laraque was running five or six days a week as he trained for a marathon.</p><p>Now, the former NHL enforcer’s biggest challenge is trying to breathe clearly as he fights<a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html"> COVID-19</a> from a hospital on Montreal’s South Shore.</p><p>“Now I can’t even get up without losing my breath. It’s insane,” he said.</p><p>In a series of videos from his hospital bed, the 43-year-old said he began feeling symptoms last Sunday, at a time he was helping to deliver groceries to vulnerable people in his community.</p><p>Over the next days, his condition deteriorated.</p><p>“I have pneumonia in both my lungs, they’re affected by the COVID because I have asthma, I have to have oxygen blowing through my nose,” said Laraque, who wore a hospital gown and could be seen coughing at times during the videos.</p><p>“The nights are the worst,” he said a moment later. “At night, I have fevers a couple times a night. I have to get up and take pills.”</p><p>Laraque thanked the staff at Charles-Le Moyne hospital who have been taking care of him, and told people not to feel sorry for him because “I’m not the only one fighting this.”</p><p>The former hockey player questioned the Quebec government’s plan to gradually reopen elementary schools and daycares beginning on May 11, given the limited amount of testing taking place.</p><p>“If you can’t test all the kids in school, it’s not going to be a safe environment for the parents and the teachers that are already way underpaid, so for two months of school is it worth it?” he said.</p><p>Laraque played parts of 12 seasons in the NHL from 1997 to 2010, including eight with Edmonton. He capped his career with two seasons in Montreal.</p>