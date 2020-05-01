<p>REGINA—Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says a rapidly spreading outbreak of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> in a remote northern community is concerning.</p><p>Dr. Saqib Shahab says 19 of the 26 newest cases come from in and around La Loche, a Dene village about 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, where the virus is spreading through community transmission after initially arriving by travel from northern Alberta.</p><p>Health officials say they have ramped up testing and contact tracing, and staff will be going door-to-door to connect with residents.</p><p>Despite an outbreak in the north and at two hospitals, Shahab says the rest of the province remains quiet.</p><p>The government has declared an outbreak at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.</p><p>The CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority also says officials should have informed people sooner about an outbreak at a hospital in Lloydminster on the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary where staff and patients have been infected.</p><p>Saskatchewan has had 415 COVID-19 cases, with 297 people recovered.</p>