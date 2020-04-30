<p>For the first time in the history of city hall, council is meeting virtually on Thursday.</p><p>During the pandemic, council is meeting for the first time since March 6 to discuss urgent business, largely related to the COVID-19 outbreak.</p><p>The Star’s city hall bureau will be covering the unprecedented meeting live, starting at 10 a.m.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Jennifer Pagliaro is a Toronto-based reporter covering city hall and municipal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/jpags">@jpags</a></span></p>