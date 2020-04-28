<p>The Canadian Football League is asking the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance due to <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">the COVID-19 pandemic</a>.</p><p>CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that the league’s proposal involves three phases: $30 million now to manage the impact the novel coronavirus outbreak has had on league business, additional assistance for an abbreviated regular season and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.</p><p>The CFL hasn’t given up on staging a 2020 season, but it has postponed the start of training camps — which were to open next month.</p><p>It has also pushed back the beginning of the regular season — which was scheduled to begin June 11 — to early July, at the earliest.</p><p>Many provincial governments have already said there will not be sports events with large crowds this summer.</p><p>The Grey Cup is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Regina.</p>