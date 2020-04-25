<p>HALIFAX—Families of the 22 people killed in a <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/nova-scotia-shooting.html">murderous rampage in Nova Scotia </a>are making arrangements to lay their ones to rest.</p><p>Obituaries posted in a local newspaper say close friends and relatives are holding private funeral service for many of the victims.</p><p>But some say public celebrations of the lives lost will have to wait until <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">the COVID-19 pandemic</a> is contained.</p><p>Many mourners are finding ways to pay their respects within the constraints of physical distancing.</p><p>In lieu of a formal funeral service, a memorial motorcade was scheduled to roll past 36-year-old Joe Webber’s home in the Halifax suburb of Wyses Corner on Saturday.</p><p>Meanwhile, police in Sudbury, Ont., saluted slain RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson at a tribute in the public square Friday.</p><p>Officers who couldn’t attend because of the 10-person cap on funerals were encouraged to wear red in the Mountie’s honour.</p>