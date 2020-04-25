<p>OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says neither Ottawa nor the provinces are preparing plans to reopen the country that hinge on people being immune to catching <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 </a>a second time.</p><p>Trudeau was responding today to a recent World Health Organization brief that says there is no evidence that people who have recovered from the virus have antibodies that protect them from getting infected again.</p><p>The WHO brief was issued in the context of certain countries announcing the possibility of providing so-called “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” to citizens who have already been infected.</p><p>Trudeau says he spoke to premiers Friday and they discussed a basic framework that provinces will use as they reopen businesses, schools and other institutions.</p><p>He says the guidelines focus on preventing the spread of the virus through physical distancing in workplaces and through various other measures to protect Canadians.</p><p>Trudeau says until the science is clear on COVID-19 immunity, Canada will err on the side of caution.</p>