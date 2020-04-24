<p>General Motors’ plant in Oshawa is set to start making personal protective equipment to help in the fight against <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>, it was announced Friday. </p><p>The company said in a statement that it plans to manufacture approximately one million masks per month at cost to the federal government. It estimates about 50 employees will be required. </p><p>“To help Canada meet the urgent need for face masks for health-care professionals and for other Canadians, GM Canada is preparing portions of the Oshawa plant to produce face masks based on the GM production model already working in <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__media.gm.com_media_us_en_gm_news.detail.html_content_Pages_news_us_en_2020_apr_0409-2Dcoronavirus-2Dupdate-2D10-2Dmasks.html&d=DwMFaQ&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=1_y8WdCQdjVCa_XghPwUq3Ag0UY7teezdFkn2DVL8js&m=0lgXTmnAjh6RsyycHh5SZSvD6wMAaeNc6iJR9mHs0eQ&s=uH8M1ERHlb9cAdyziY6cRwnVS3tZ2i81zT05xdkwPuo&e=">Michigan</a>,” the company said. </p><p>Unifor said it welcomed the announcement that Health Canada was contracting GM to begin manufacturing the masks. </p><p>“Unifor members in Oshawa are highly skilled and proud to step up and make whatever our country needs to get through this pandemic,” said Unifor’s national president, Jerry Dias, in a statement. </p><p>Work is expected to begin in a few weeks, the union said, working in two shifts. </p><p>Thousands were put out of work after GM closed the Oshawa plant last year.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Jacques Gallant is a Toronto-based reporter covering legal affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/JacquesGallant">@JacquesGallant</a></span></p>