<p>Wellington OPP say they’ve arrested a man for personating a police officer in Puslinch, Ont. — but it isn’t the man from <a href="https://www.guelphmercury.com/news-story/9959030-there-s-a-police-imposter-in-wellington-county-and-opp-are-warning-the-public-about-him/">Wednesday’s report</a>. </p><p>In a release, OPP say they arrested a 25-year-old Puslinch man on April 22, around 4:40 p.m.</p><p>The release says a man and his family were riding their bikes near Watson Road South and Stone Road on April 17, when a Ford Explorer SUV approached them and stopped. </p><p>Police say the vehicle was described as having a push-bumper on the front, and “it appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle.</p><p>“The vehicle had a yellow/orange flashing lights in the rear window and the complainant heard the driver yell something at them over a public address (PA) system,” says the release.</p><p>It goes on to say that the complainant believed the person was a police officer in a police vehicle.</p><p>The man will appear in Guelph court on July 31.</p><p>In a release sent out Wednesday, police say they received reports of a man who pulled someone over and asked them to provide proof they were an essential worker.</p><p>In that report, the suspect was described as driving a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion or Taurus, with a blue strobe light on the dash and a small aerial antenna on the trunk.</p><p>Cheri Rockefeller, OPP media spokesperson, confirmed that the two incidents were unrelated. </p><p>“The OPP is not conducting random traffic stops to check motorists’ work status during the COVID-19 pandemic, nor are drivers required to prove they are an essential worker to police,” stated acting Insp. Paul Richardson in a release.</p><p>Any person with information on this incident or one of a similar nature is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at <a href="tel:18883101122">1-888-310-1122</a>.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Jonathan Duncan is a reporter with the Guelph Mercury.</span></p>