<p>OTTAWA—Statistics Canada is promising to release on Thursday the results of a survey on how Canadians are responding to the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic.</p><p>The agency is calling its voluntary online survey a “crowdsourcing data initiative.”</p><p>It says 200,000 people responded to the first round of questions, which began three weeks ago.</p><p>Regular surveys will shed light on how the pandemic is affecting people’s lives and work over time.</p><p>This one asked about respondents’ physical and mental health, and their economic and social situations.</p><p>Questions included what sources Canadians are turning to for COVID-19 news and what preparations they made as the novel coronavirus spread.</p>