<p>MONTREAL—The son of a 94-year-old woman who died of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus">COVID-19</a> at one of the province’s hardest-hit long-term care homes has filed an application for a class-action lawsuit against the residence.</p><p>Jean-Pierre Daubois is alleging the Montreal-area long-term care home acted negligently by forcing two employees with COVID-19 symptoms to remain at work, by improperly isolating residents, and by failing to provide protective equipment to employees.</p><p>Daubois’ class action lawsuit, filed in Superior Court on Monday, also targets the regional health authority responsible for the Ste-Dorothee long-term care home.</p><p>The lawsuit, whose claims have not been tested in court, says the plaintiff’s mother, Anna Jose Maquet, died on April 3, after being in the care of a nurse who later tested positive for COVID-19.</p><p>Maquet was one of at least 56 residents of the long-term care home who have died of COVID-19 as of April 16.</p><p>A spokesperson from the CHSLD Ste-Dorothee said they could not comment on the lawsuit at this time while the regional health authority did not make a representative available for an interview.</p>