<p>Ontario has passed the 12,000 mark in confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.</p><p>The number of residents who have recently contracted the new coronavirus increased by 647 or 5.6 per cent to a total of 12,150 since the outbreak began in January, according to a Star compilation of data from the province’s regional health units at 11 a.m. Monday. </p><p>Deaths increased by 41, bringing that tally to 634. </p><p>Just over 5,500 Ontarians have recovered from the virus, according to Ministry of Health statistics released Monday morning based on reports from health units as of 4 p.m. Sunday.</p><p>The number of deaths includes at least 249 in nursing homes, which have been struggling to quell the spread of COVID-19.</p><p>Long-term care homes have seen about 2,000 cases, two-thirds of them in residents and one-third in staff, as testing increases in an effort to get a better handle on the problem, according to figures from the Health Ministry.</p><p>There were 802 Ontarians in hospital with the illness on the weekend, with 249 of them in intensive care and 193 of those on ventilators to assist with breathing. </p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/robferguson1">@robferguson1</a></span></p>