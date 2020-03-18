<p>CAMBRIDGE — Toyota will suspend production at all of its North American plants for two days, including those in Cambridge and Woodstock, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>The move was announced late Wednesday afternoon, on a day which saw temporary North American shutdowns announced by Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Honda as well, albeit for longer durations.</p><p>Toyota's automobile and components plants will be closed March 23 and 24. Service parts depots and vehicle logistics centres will continue to operate.</p><p>"This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, and due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," corporate communications manager Michael Bouliane said in an email.</p><p>"We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown. This will also allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools. The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and communities is a top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner."</p><p>The announcement came as workers at the Cambridge plant voiced concerns about health and safety at the sprawling facility as the pandemic worsens.</p><p>With roughly 8,500 employees at Toyota's plants in Cambridge and Woodstock, there are thousands of workers in the facilities during a given shift. They're often working in close quarters or spending time together in lunch or break rooms, and handling shared tools and surfaces.</p><p>Some employees are already isolating at home, if they're feeling unwell or have travelled outside of Canada. Others are choosing not to come in because they don't feel safe.</p><p>"I'm not at that point yet, but some people have made that decision," said Lee Sperduti, a team leader who has worked at the Cambridge plant since 2003.</p><p>"The talk on everybody's lips on almost every line is about this," he said. "People are worried. Everybody's seeing what's on the news every day. The fear, the anxiety, is definitely getting to some people."</p><p>Shutdowns at Ford and General Motors will begin in the coming days and last through March 30. Fiat Chrysler will cease production progressively starting Wednesday through the end of March and will re-evaluate then. Honda will suspend production for six weekdays beginning March 23.</p><p>Sperduti said Toyota has told employees that increased cleaning of high-traffic surfaces and additional handwashing stations are among the measures being taken, but he hadn't seen any evidence of that as of Tuesday evening. He said bathrooms are cleaned once per shift. "We want to make sure that our safety is taken care of," he said.</p><p>Another worker who did not want to be identified said he was worried he'd contract the virus at work and take it home to his family. Concerns are also being shared in an online forum called The Voice Box.</p><p>Bouliane said the company is extending sick pay benefits to employees who need to quarantine or self-isolate, and is providing mental health services for those who need it. Large meetings and gatherings have been cancelled, social distancing measures have been implemented in public spaces, and updates are being shared regularly, he said.</p><p>"Like all Canadians, we are responding to daily updates about COVID-19 and will continue to implement new extra-precautionary measures to protect the health and wellness of our Team Members, suppliers, customers, and communities."</p><p>Sperduti said he'd like the company to provide more information about where people that have been sent home had been working in the plant, so that co-workers could take appropriate precautions. He's taken to bringing his own disinfecting wipes to work to clean off the tools and surfaces he uses.</p><p>Ultimately, if employees' safety can't be guaranteed, work must stop until it's safe to resume, Sperduti said. "We're all kind of in this together," he said. "At the end of the day, it's really about our families."</p><i><p>bdavis@therecord.com</p><p>Twitter: @DavisRecord</p></i>