<p>WATERLOO — Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne says her faith grounded in the United Church was instrumental in the decisions she made in political life.</p><p>"It was seamless for me," Wynne told about 100 people gathered in the chapel at the Martin Luther University College on Friday.</p><p>"The two were inextricably linked," she said.</p><p>Wynne said her moral code is rooted in her faith — that of the United Church since she was a child.</p><p>Wynne, 66, said she believes strongly that the connection between human beings creates faith.</p><p>"I don't know about the guy sitting in the cloud," said the veteran politician who is a Liberal MPP for Don Valley West. </p><p>Wynne said the spiritual connection she fostered through faith went along with her to every meeting she attended.</p><p>But often religion is used as a "hammer" and becomes a partisan tool.</p><p>"Homophobia has been the hammer of far-right Christians" and other extremist groups, she said. </p><p>Wynne recalled being called evil when angry extremists gathered at a protest in Mississauga over proposed changes to the sex education curriculum.</p><p>"There were vile things said to me because I was lesbian," she said. "It did make me question how religion is used in our world."</p><p>Wynne said growing up in the United Church created a sense of community involvement.</p><p>It was about finding ways of being with people and less about dogma, she said.</p><p>"I loved the church. It fed something in me," she said. "It's about pushing the envelope and asking uncomfortable questions."</p><p>When she came out at 37, she was accepted in the church. It was a nurturing place to be, she said.</p><p>"Once they are given permission to grapple with the issue and you put a human face to it ... It was hard for the church to reject me because the church knew me," she said.</p><p>Her faith motivated her to get into politics. </p><p>She ran for office during the Mike Harris years. She was the mother of three children and was concerned for the fate of public education.</p><p>"It did not feel like a leap at all," she said.</p><p>"I was very worried about the social upheaval in social institutions," she said. "I felt the social contract was broken."</p><p>She was working part-time and never imagined she would become MPP or even premier.</p><p>Wynne said there were times when organized religion did cause damage.</p><p>She referred to the role of the church in residential schools and treatment of Indigenous peoples. "It is a shameful one," she said. "It goes on. The damage continues."</p><p>Despite the hard work that is necessary to bring both sides together, the work must continue, she said.</p><p>"We have to listen better," she said. "It takes more time than white people want to spend."</p><p>"We have to not walk away when it feels like it is falling apart," she said.</p><p>Wynne said the parallel discussions of honouring treaties and land claims and then assuring children have clean water to drink and new moms have health care for their babies should not be mutually exclusive.</p><p>"We have to have both conversations at once," she said.</p>