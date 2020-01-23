<p>Hospital overcrowding is "getting worse instead of better" under Ontario's Progressive Conservative government, said NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on a visit to Peterborough on Thursday — but Conservative MPP Dave Smith said his government's efforts to end hallway health care won't solve the long-standing problem "overnight."</p><p>Horwath was in Peterborough to meet with health officials a day after CBC News reported that Peterborough Regional Health Centre was <a href="https://www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com/news-story/9818121-peterborough-regional-health-centre-second-most-overcrowded-hospital-in-ontario/">the second most-crowded hospital in Ontario in the first half of 2019</a>.</p><p>CBC reported that PRHC is among many hospitals across Ontario where there aren't enough beds for incoming patients — meaning some patients are on stretchers in hallways.</p><p>"It's a situation that Ontarians shouldn't have to be facing," Horwath said in an interview with The Examiner.</p><p>Premier Doug Ford promised to end hallway health care if elected and yet Horwath said Ford's government is making things worse.</p><p>"You can't cut your way to more robust hospitals — that's just not the way it works," she said. "There's changes that need to be made — and unfortunately, instead of making those changes, Conservatives are taking us from bad to worse."</p><p>"We knew it wasn't going to be something we could fix overnight," Smith in a separate interview later.</p><p>The Peterborough-Kawartha MPP said his government has "started the process" to decrease hospital overcrowding.</p><p>But it's a complex problem that requires the government to modernize long-term care, for instance, and to develop "alternative models" for delivering primary health care (such as introducing <a href="https://www.thepeterboroughexaminer.com/news-story/9661089-peterborough-seeks-ontario-health-team/">family health teams</a>).</p><p>The Ford government has promised 15,000 new long-term care beds over the next five years, plus 15,000 more in the following five years.</p><p>But Smith said it can take up to three years to get those beds open, in some cases, "because they're not built yet."</p><p>Meanwhile PRHC confirmed this week they have about 100 patients who've been discharged but cannot safely go home; many are waiting for space in long-term care.</p><p>"I know that politicians like to play the blame game," Smith said on that topic, but he thinks the issue stems from the previous Liberal government's failure to add long-term care beds year after year.</p><p>Because of that, he said, "you get a significant backlog" in demand for long-term care beds.</p><p>"And that's what we inherited," he said. "Unfortunately, we're behind the eight-ball."</p><p>Horwath said it's indeed "shocking" that the Liberals neglected to add long-term care beds for years, but she doesn't think the Progressive Conservatives are doing any better.</p><p>Operating money that long-term care homes receive from the Ontario government across Ontario is about to decrease by $34 million due to the elimination of two funding programs, she pointed out.</p><p>"The Ford government is heading in the wrong direction."</p><p>Horwath met with medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra on Thursday to talk about the local health board's assertion that proposed mergers of several health units ought to be negotiated rather than forced.</p><p>Horwath said Salvaterra's issues raised "are clearly well thought-out."</p><p>"At the end of the day, public health keeps people well."</p><i><p>joelle.kovach</p><p>@peterboroughdaily.com</p></i>