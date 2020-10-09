<p>The provincial government announced Friday afternoon that as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, <a href="https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/58767/ontario-implementing-additional-public-health-measures-in-toronto-ottawa-and-peel-region">modified Stage 2 restrictions</a> are in place for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa for at least 28 days. Here’s what’s being affected:</p><p><strong>What’s closed:</strong></p><p>Indoor dining and drinking at restaurants, bars, nightclubs and food courts inside malls</p><p>Indoor gyms and fitness centres</p><p>Indoor movie theatres</p><p>Indoor performing arts centres and venues</p><p>Spectator areas in racing venues</p><p>Interactive exhibits or exhibits with a high risk of personal contact in museums, zoos, galleries, science centres and landmarks</p><p>Personal care services that require removing a face covering (e.g.: facials, beard trimming, makeup application)</p><p>Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments</p><p><strong>What’s open:</strong></p><p>Schools</p><p>Daycares</p><p>Retailers</p><p>Places of worship</p><p>Outdoor gyms and fitness centres</p><p>Outdoor dining and takeout</p><p><strong>New public gathering rules</strong></p><p>Tour guide services are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors</p><p>Real estate open houses are limited to 10 people indoors with physical distancing measures maintained</p><p>Public gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, and cannot be combined for an indoor-outdoor event</p><p>Wedding receptions are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors as of Oct. 13 at 12:01 a.m. Weddings scheduled before Tuesday can proceed under existing public health rules.</p><p>Team sports are limited to training sessions (no games or scrimmages)</p>