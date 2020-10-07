<p>Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/kamala-harris.html">Sen. Kamala Harris</a>, will face off in a vice-presidential debate at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah. </p><p>Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, will moderate.</p><p>Harris, Pence and Page will use Plexiglas shields as a <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> precaution, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates. The shields were requested by the Biden-Harris campaign, while Pence’s team initially objected to them.</p><p>Pence has spent time in close proximity to President <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/donald-trump.html">Donald Trump</a>, who is <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2020/10/05/as-he-leaves-hospital-donald-trump-says-theres-nothing-to-fear-from-covid-19-thats-something-to-be-afraid-of.html">recovering from coronavirus</a> at the White House. Kamala Harris and Mike Pence both have tested negative for COVID-19, according to their teams.</p><p>Ultimately, the debate is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are ready to step into the presidency at a moment's notice. </p><p>Over the course of 90 minutes, Harris and Pence will debate in nine segments of approximately 10 minutes each. </p><p><em>— With files from The Associated Press</em></p>