<p>GENEVA—The World Trade Organization is predicting a 9.2 per cent drop in merchandise trade this year, saying the hit from the pandemic doesn’t appear to be as bad as first thought — though the recovery may be slower than anticipated and could worsen if case counts rise again.</p><p>Economists from the Geneva-based trade body on Tuesday revised their earlier prediction of a 12.9 per cent plunge in merchandise trade this year. That forecast was presented in April, when <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 </a>case counts were soaring in major economic engines like the Europe Union and the United States.</p><p>The revision follows improved trade performances in June and July, notably thanks to rising demand for health care goods and electronic equipment.</p><p>But likewise, WTO forecasters now predict a 7.2 per cent rise in trade next year, far more “pessimistic” than the April forecast for a 21.3 per cent bounce back. The forecasts exclude trade in services, and focus only on merchandise.</p><p>The WTO cautioned that any recovery over the medium term will depend on the strength of investment and employment.</p><p>“Both could be undermined if confidence is dented by new outbreaks of COVID-19, which might force governments to impose additional lockdowns,” WTO said in a statement.</p>