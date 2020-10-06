<p>VANCOUVER—The NDP and the B.C. Liberals are promising to make the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> vaccine available for free to anyone who wants it in British Columbia.</p><p>John Horgan, who is scheduled to release his party’s platform today, announced the plan to make the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus/covid-vaccine.html">vaccine</a> available once it is approved and available at an online town hall meeting on Monday evening with other NDP candidates.</p><p>Shortly after, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said on Twitter a “life-saving vaccine” should be made available to everyone for free in matching the NDP promise.</p><p>Earlier, Wilkinson resurrected a previous party plan to build a 10-lane bridge over the Fraser River to replace the aging Massey Tunnel if the Liberals are elected on Oct. 24.</p><p>The NDP government cancelled the former Liberal government’s bridge proposal shortly after taking office in 2017 and has indicated support for a twin-tunnel instead.</p><p>Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is promising improved mental health services, promising to spend $1 billion to ensure services are more completely covered by B.C.’s medical services plan.</p>