<p>Quebec is reporting 698 new cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> today, the highest single-day tally since May.</p><p>Health authorities say 272 of the new cases — or 39 per cent — were reported in Montreal, with 106 in Quebec City and 99 in the Monteregie region.</p><p>The health ministry also reported seven new deaths from the illness, all of which occurred between Sept. 19 and 24.</p><p>The province says it completed 33,148 tests since the last daily report.</p><p>Some 217 patients in the province are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, an increase of 18; 12 more people entered intensive care, raising the total to 45.</p><p>Quebec has reported a total of 71,005 COVID-19 infections and 5,821 deaths attributed to the virus.</p>