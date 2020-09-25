<p>The number of total active <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19 </a>cases in publicly funded schools across Ontario has jumped to 238.</p><p><a href="https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-cases-schools-and-child-care-centres#section-1">In its latest data released Friday morning</a>, the province reported 29 more school-related cases — 10 more students were infected for a total of 110; 10 more staff members for a total of 50 and 9 more individuals who weren’t identified for a total of 78.</p><p>There are 198 schools with an active case, which the province notes is 4.1 per cent of the 4,828 publicly funded schools.</p><p>Two schools are closed — <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=monsignor+paul+baxter&rlz=1C1GCEA_enCA893CA893&oq=monsignor+paul+baxter&aqs=chrome..69i57.8759j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school </a>in Ottawa and <a href="https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/2020/09/16/teacher-came-to-work-with-symptoms-masks-not-worn-before-covid-19-outbreak-that-shut-down-school.html">Fellowes High School in Pembroke</a>.</p><p>Epidemiologists have <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2020/09/15/ten-more-covid-19-cases-confirmed-in-gta-schools.html">told the Star </a>that the numbers in the schools aren’t a surprise, and that the cases will be proportionate to the amount of COVID-19 that’s in the community.</p><p>There is a lag between the daily provincial data at 10:30 a.m. and news reports about infections in schools. The provincial data is current as of 2 p.m. the previous work day, and doesn’t indicate where the place of transmission occurred.</p><p>The TDSB updates its information on current COVID-19 cases throughout the day <a href="https://www.tdsb.on.ca/Return-to-School/covid-19-advisories">on its website</a>.</p><p>“Please note that all schools where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 who was contagious while at school will receive a letter from Toronto Public Health to inform them about the possible exposure,” the website says.</p><p>Positive cases at private schools aren’t included in the daily provincial numbers. On Monday, two students at the York School tested positive for COVID-19 as well as a faculty member at Branksome Hall, <a href="https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2020/09/22/two-toronto-private-schools-confirm-covid-19-cases.html">according to notices put out by the school</a>.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Breanna Xavier-Carter is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star’s radio room in Toronto. Reach her via email: <a href="mailto:bxavier@thestar.ca">bxavier@thestar.ca</a></span></p>