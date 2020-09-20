<p>The Toronto Catholic District School Board has reported its first two confirmed cases of <a href="http://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>A staff member at St. Basil-the-Great College School and a student at St. Gerald Catholic School have tested positive for the virus. </p><p>“It is important to note that a confirmed case at a school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school. The individual may have been exposed elsewhere in the community,” a notice on the board’s website stated. </p><p><em>More to come</em></p><p><span class="endnote_contrib">Breanna Xavier-Carter is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star's radio room in Toronto. Reach her via email: <a href="mailto:bxavier@thestar.ca">bxavier@thestar.ca</a></span></p>