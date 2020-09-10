<p>The Alberta government will allow schools to decide how best to spend most of $262 million in federal funding to help with <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> related costs. The province will distribute the majority of the funding, $250 million, to school authorities based on a per-student model, and it must be used to support additional COVID-19 related costs, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said at a news conference on Sept. 2.</p><p>The funding can be used for staffing, adapting learning spaces, personal protective equipment, cleaning, supports for special needs students, and online learning and teacher training.</p><p>The remaining $12 million will be used to support schools seeing a large influx in enrolment due to increased demand for their online learning programs.</p><p>“School authorities said that they wanted as much flexibility as possible to use this funding in ways that are most important for their schools and communities,” LaGrange said.</p><p>The federal government will transfer the money to the province in two phases, once in September and once later in the school year.</p>