<p>Please, sir, can we have some more?</p><p>That was the request to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — delivered politely in both official languages — from the premiers of Ontario and Quebec.</p><p>Premiers Doug Ford and François Legault, with a smattering of their senior ministers in tow, held a summit Wednesday at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Mississauga to discuss plans for the economy recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.</p><p>But mindful that Trudeau is preparing a throne speech within a fortnight that’s expected to tout a big-spending agenda that could trigger a federal election, Ford and Legault used their pulpit to seek an increase in the Canada Health Transfer.</p><p>Ford noted that until the late 1970s, Ottawa and the provinces equally shared the cost of health care.</p><p>Acknowledging both Conservative and Liberal federal governments are to blame for shortchanging the provinces over the decades, he said COVID-19 has underscored the need for more health funding.</p><p>“We need to build a stronger health-care system and stay prepared for any scenario this fall. We want a fair deal for all provinces and territories. We want a fair deal for all Canadians,” Ford said.</p><p>“That means the federal government needs to step up with an increase in the Canada Health Transfer.”</p><p>Legault added that health costs are rising at five to six per cent annually while revenues are only rising three per cent a year.</p><p>“When we calculate the cost of health care for all of the provinces, we are looking at expenditures of $200 billion and the federal contributions from heath care transfers is $42 billion, or 21 per cent,” the Quebec premier said.. </p><p>“So, we think this is a structural problem of increasing costs of five to six per cent and the federal government should contribute more.”</p><p>But neither leader would bite when asked how much of an increase in funding the provinces need.</p><p>Each said they wanted to confer with the other 11 provincial and territorial leaders at the Council of the Federation meeting in Quebec City later this month before putting forward a formal demand.</p><p>“It’s too soon to give you a figure. We first need to talk to the other premiers. It’s a question of respect. It’s a question of also agreeing together of what we will ask the federal government. But don't worry, we’ll put a figure on the table very shortly,” said Legault.</p><p>Senior Ontario officials emphasize that it would not be realistic to expect Ottawa to again assume 50 per cent of health funding, but the request would be higher than the existing share.</p><p>The conference was held amid mounting concerns of a second wave of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> with an uptick of new cases.</p><p>The two premiers compared notes on what they have learned since coronavirus hit in March, including the need for adequate domestic capacity to manufacture personal protective equipment, ventilators, and other medical gear.</p><p>Quebec has been by far the hardest hit province by COVID-19, followed by Ontario. Together, the two provinces account for about 94 per cent of Canada’s more than 9,100 deaths.</p><p>With a population of 8.5 million, Quebec has suffered 5,800 deaths. Montreal alone has had about 3,500 coronavirus fatalities, a staggering number in a city of 1.8 million.</p><p>By comparison, Ontario, which has a population of 14.5 million, has had more than 2,800 COVID-19 deaths. Toronto, with 3 million people, has suffered about 1,200 deaths from the virus.</p><p>In terms of economic impact, 1.2 million Ontarians lost their jobs due to the pandemic compared with 450,000 Quebecers, though both have seen employment begin to bounce back in recent months.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><a href="https://www.thestar.com/authors.benzie_rob.html">Robert Benzie</a> is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/robertbenzie">@robertbenzie</a></span></p>