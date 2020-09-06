<p>Vancouver Coastal Health is warning the public of several new potential exposures to <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> at bars and nightclubs on Granville Street.</p><p>The health authority says the possible exposures are believed to be low-risk, but it’s asking anyone affected to monitor themselves for symptoms.</p><p>The potential exposures occurred at the Compound or the Heaven on Aug. 29 between 9:45 p.m. and 1 a.m.; Studio Lounge and Nightclub on Aug. 28 during operating hours; and Cabana Lounge on Aug. 28 during operating hours.</p><p>The BC Centre for Disease Control has also updated its list of flights leaving or arriving in B.C. that had a passenger with COVID-19 on board.</p><p>The latest domestic flight is an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Vancouver on Aug. 31, while the international flights include a Sept. 1 United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Vancouver and an Aug. 31 Air Canada flight from Los Angeles to Vancouver.</p><p>Passengers coming from outside Canada are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.</p><p>B.C. has reported 6,162 cases of COVID-19 so far, including more than 1,230 cases that were active as of the province’s last update on Friday.</p>