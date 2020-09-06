<p>MONTREAL—Quebec provincial police have launched an investigation after online threats were made against an elected official, spokesperson Guy Lapointe said Sunday.</p><p>In a tweet, Lapointe said many people had alerted police to threats made in a Facebook comment thread against a member of the Quebec legislature.</p><p>Lapointe did not say which politician was targeted or give details about the nature of the threats.</p><p>But he said police would take appropriate action to address the situation and that the force takes all such matters seriously.</p><p>A spokesperson for Quebec Premier François Legault said Sunday that police were alerted to social media posts targeting Legault.</p><p>Ewan Sauves did not elaborate on the nature of the posts in question, or when they were made, however.</p><p>“We will not make any comments so as not to impede the work of the police,” Sauves told The Canadian Press in an email.</p><p>Since the start of the <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> pandemic, some internet users have lobbed insults and threats at Quebec officials when they disagree with the government measures being implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.</p><p>Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, filed a complaint with provincial police in late July after personal information, including his home address, was shared on social media.</p>