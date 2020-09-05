<p>MONTREAL—Quebec is reporting 175 new cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> on Saturday, along with two new deaths related to the coronavirus.</p><p>The Ministry of Health and Social Services says 68 new cases cropped up on the island of Montreal, pushing the total there past 30,000 since the start of the outbreak.</p><p>Thirteen cases were reported in Laval today and 29 in the region of Monteregie.</p><p>The ministry says the two deaths occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 3.</p><p>Quebec is now reporting a total of 63,292 confirmed cases of the virus, while the death toll stands at 5,769 — more than any other province in both categories.</p><p>As of late morning, a cumulative 131,299 confirmed cases have been reported across Canada since the pandemic began, including 9,143 deaths.</p>