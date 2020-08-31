<p>HALIFAX—Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>, as well as two probable cases at universities in the province.</p><p>Public health officials said today the first confirmed case is in the eastern zone, which encompasses Cape Breton, Guysborough and Antigonish, and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.</p><p>The second confirmed case involves a student attending Universite Sainte-Anne in Pointe-de-l’Eglise, on Nova Scotia’s west coast.</p><p>The two probable cases involve students who attend Dalhousie University in Halifax and Acadia University in Wolfville and who received indeterminate COVID-19 test results.</p><p>Authorities say both students are from outside the Atlantic bubble, live off-campus and have been isolating.</p><p>The public health agency says indeterminate test results can occur if someone is tested before COVID-19 is fully detectable in their system, or if the virus is still detectable in the system of a person who previously had COVID-19.</p><p>Nova Scotia says the two probable cases will be tested again before their 14-day isolation period ends.</p><p>Since the start of the pandemic, the province has reported 1,085 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.</p>