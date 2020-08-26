<p>The Real Canadian Superstore will require most customers to wear a mask while shopping, starting Aug. 29.</p><p>The supermarket chain, which is owned by Loblaws Inc., operates dozens of grocery stores from B.C. to Ontario.</p><p>“Many municipalities across the country have made masks mandatory in indoor spaces, including our stores,” a Loblaws spokesperson said in an email. “Experts also believe that wearing masks properly is one of the best ways to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”</p><p>The company said that masks would not be mandatory for people who are unable to wear one for medical reasons.</p><p>A number of other major retailers, such as Walmart Canada, have already moved to make masks mandatory for shoppers.</p>