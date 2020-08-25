<p>Some school bus drivers say they have not received COVID-19 safety protocols with just weeks to go before the start of class.</p><p>The drivers, who are represented by Unifor, will hold a news conference this morning to discuss their request for information on safety measures on their vehicles.</p><p>The union says many of its drivers are senior citizens and are more vulnerable to the virus.</p><p>Ontario released a school reopening plan weeks ago which will see students return to class in early September.</p><p>School boards have been given permission to stagger the start of classes over the first two weeks of the academic year if they need more time to prepare.</p><p>Teachers’ unions and parents have expressed concern that the Ontario government’s approach has not done enough to lower class sizes and encourage physical distancing.</p>