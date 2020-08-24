<p>ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—Masks became mandatory in most indoor public spaces across Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday.</p><p>The rule applies to retail stores, public transportation, fitness centres and movie theatres, among other places where physical distancing cannot be maintained.</p><p>Authorities said last week that anyone over the age of five will need to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth in those settings.</p><p>The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, said the measure aims to stem the potential spread of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a>.</p><p>“The mandatory use of non-medical masks is another important step to further protect our families and communities,” Fitzgerald said in announcing the policy last Monday.</p><p>“Please remember, though, that wearing a non-medical mask in the community is not a substitute for physical distancing and proper hand-washing.”</p><p>Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest province to pass a mandatory mask order during the pandemic, joining Quebec and Nova Scotia.</p><p>The province has set out some exemptions to the rule, such as people with certain health conditions.</p><p>Masks also will not be mandatory in places where people can remain seated with at least two metres of distance between themselves and others.</p><p>For example, students from kindergarten to Grade 12 will not be required to wear masks when they are in their classrooms, Fitzgerald told reporters last week.</p><p>Masks will be required in the common areas of junior and high schools where students will be changing classes, however.</p><p>Students and adults must also wear masks on school buses, according to the provincial guidelines.</p><p>Newfoundland and Labrador last reported a case of COVID-19 on Aug. 10 and there were no active cases in the province as of Sunday.</p><p>The province has reported 268 cases since the pandemic began and three deaths from the novel coronavirus.</p><p>More than 30,100 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the province to date.</p>