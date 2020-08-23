<p>Ontario is reporting 115 new cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> and no new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.</p><p>The province also reported 106 newly resolved cases on Sunday.</p><p>The total number of cases now stands at 41,402, which includes 2,797 deaths and 37,595 cases marked as resolved.</p><p>Health Minister Christine Elliott says 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases, while 13 units are reporting none.</p><p>Elliot says the province was able to complete more than 23,300 tests over the previous day.</p><p>She says admissions to intensive care and the number of patients on ventilators both continue to decline.</p>