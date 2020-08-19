<p>Ontario is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases, but there were no additional deaths reported.</p><p>In fact, the provincial death toll declined on Wednesday after public health officials determined, during routine data reconciliation, that one fatality was a duplicate.</p><p>“Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.</p><p>Elliott said the province conducted 25,642 tests Tuesday, a jump from 23,067 on Monday.</p><p>There are 42 patients in the province’s hospitals with coronavirus, 15 of whom are in intensive care. Of those, 10 are on ventilators.</p><p>Queen’s Park says 2,792 people have died from the virus since the pandemic struck in March, but the Star has determined there have been at least 2,828 COVID-19 deaths in Ontario.</p><p>The difference of at least 36 fatalities is because some deaths were not included in official tallies early in the outbreak.</p><p>At the time, COVID-19 tests had not been conducted before the people — mostly elderly residents of long-term-care homes — died.</p><p>On Tuesday, there were four deaths reported and 125 new cases.</p><p>The government says there have been 40,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. But as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Star count of regional public health units found 42,941 cases.</p><p>The Star’s tally includes patients reported as “probable” coronavirus cases, meaning they have symptoms, travel history or contacts that indicate they likely have the disease, but haven’t yet received a positive test from a lab.</p><p><span class="endnote_contrib"><a href="https://www.thestar.com/authors.benzie_rob.html">Robert Benzie</a> is the Star's Queen's Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: <a href="https://twitter.com/robertbenzie">@robertbenzie</a></span></p>