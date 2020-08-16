<p>Ontario is reporting 81 new cases of <a href="https://www.thestar.com/coronavirus.html">COVID-19</a> and no new deaths related to the virus.</p><p>The total number of cases now stands at 40,646, which includes 2,789 deaths and 36,953 cases marked as resolved.</p><p>Active hospitalizations increased by one between Saturday and Sunday, while ongoing ICU cases declined by two.</p><p>Health Minister Christine Elliott said the positivity rate on testing remains low.</p><p>Elliott also said that 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health regions reported five or fewer cases, while 17 reported no new cases.</p><p>The province was able to complete more than 30,000 tests in the previous day.</p>